Minneapolis police asking for public's help in hit-and-run investigation

Officials are asking for the public's help in the investigation of a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured in Minneapolis.

In a Facebook post, the Minneapolis Police Department said the bicyclist was struck on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Lake Street.

The suspect was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, according to police.

Authorities are asking for photos, videos or information that may help them identify the driver.

🚨 Hit-and-Run Investigation 🚨 The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver... Posted by Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Anyone who knows the identity of the driver, or has video of the driver, is asked to contact MPD by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.