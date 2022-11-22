Minneapolis gas station targeted by smash-and-grab burglar for 2nd time in 2 months
MINNEAPOLIS – A south Minneapolis gas station was targeted yet again by a smash-and-grab thief.
Surveillance video from Sunday morning shows the criminal busting a hole through the front door of the Lyn Refuel Station, located off West 36th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.
The thief made off with about $1,200 worth of tobacco products.
Back in September, someone crashed their car into the store and grabbed whatever they could. No word of any arrests in either case.
