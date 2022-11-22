Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis gas station targeted by smash-and-grab burglar for 2nd time in 2 months

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis gas station targeted again by smash-and-grab burglar
Minneapolis gas station targeted again by smash-and-grab burglar 00:32

MINNEAPOLIS – A south Minneapolis gas station was targeted yet again by a smash-and-grab thief.

Surveillance video from Sunday morning shows the criminal busting a hole through the front door of the Lyn Refuel Station, located off West 36th Street and Lyndale Avenue South. 

10p-vo-mpls-burglary-wcco2drg-00-00-0125.jpg
Minneapolis Police

The thief made off with about $1,200 worth of tobacco products.

Back in September, someone crashed their car into the store and grabbed whatever they could. No word of any arrests in either case.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 9:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.