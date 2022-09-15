Video captures smash-and-grab at Minneapolis gas station

MINNEAPOLIS – A chaotic crime was caught on camera early Tuesday morning.

Security footage from a Minneapolis gas station shows nearly every moment of a destructive smash-and-grab.

A blue Toyota acted as a battering ram, busting through the locked doors of 36 Lyn Refuel Station.

Multiple security cameras show two people in hoodies taking merchandise back to the car.

McCrae Olson, a longtime employee, says it was all tobacco and CBD products.

"Luckily no one got hurt," Olson said. "That's obviously my first concern, but when I saw that, I just immediately thought, 'Must be dumb kids being kids again.'"

Olson believes they are teenagers based on the video and what was taken. He feels the reason young people might resort to crime like this is for lack of strong community around them.

Fortunately, Olson says, the gas station has the support of the surrounding neighborhood.

"We were back up and running right away," he said. "We've got a great system here of community and employees that all came out and are willing to help, so it really makes a difference."

Olson says the suspects smashed into another gas station that same morning.

Police tape blocked off the entrances Wednesday afternoon of a Holiday four miles away. A sign saying the store would be closed until at least Thursday was posted next to the spider-webbed glass door.

"I'm shocked," said Chris Reardon, a neighbor who lives across the street. "My wife works at home, she didn't hear anything, she didn't know anything. This is a very quiet corner. [The Holiday] closes at 10, 9 on Sundays."

Olson says they're waiting on information from police. The Minneapolis Police Department didn't immediately respond to our questions.