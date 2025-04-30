Alleged Minneapolis gang member found guilty of several federal firearm charges

A jury on Wednesday found an alleged Minneapolis gang member guilty of multiple federal firearm charges.

Clenest Wells Jr. was found guilty of three counts of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Wells was one of 14 alleged gang members charged in an August 2023 crackdown that was a collaboration between local and federal authorities. At least four of the 14 charged have been sentenced in the crackdown.

Authorities say the charges included members of the Lows, Highs, Bloods and 10z/20z gangs.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the arrests were part of an overall effort ot reduce gun violence in the city.

"We will not allow a small group of violent gang members to continue to terrorize our neighbors," he said when charges were announced.

That was the second significant move against Minneapolis gangs in 2023. In May that year, authorities announced Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charges against 45 alleged gang members.

Wells' sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.