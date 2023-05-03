Watch CBS News
Crime

Watch live: Authorities in Minneapolis announce "takedown of violent street gangs"

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday afternoon, authorities will hold a press conference in Minneapolis to announce what they call a "takedown of violent street gangs."

The announcement will come from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite, ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

WCCO will stream the announcement live. 

How to watch the announcement

  • What: Authorities announce "takedown of violent street gangs"
  • Who: U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite, ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.
  • Date: May 3, 2023
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota streaming in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
