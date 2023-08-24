Minneapolis firefighters save cats with CPR during apartment fire

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis firefighters used CPR to save two cats after an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon in the Powderhorn neighborhood.

Officials say the fire broke out on the second floor of a building on the 3100 block of 12th Avenue South. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing it to just one unit. They also rescued three cats in total.

"It's a really good day for us," said Deputy Chief Staffan Swanson. "Usually that doesn't happen, so when we're able to do something like that, it's a little bit of a feel-good day."

Swanson says a window AC unit may have sparked the fire. No one was hurt.