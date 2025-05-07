Minneapolis crews battle blaze at Whiskey Junction building; firefighter hospitalized

Minneapolis firefighter hurt in Whiskey Junction blaze, and more headlines

Minneapolis firefighter hurt in Whiskey Junction blaze, and more headlines

A Minneapolis firefighter was hospitalized overnight Wednesday as crews battled a blaze at the former Whiskey Junction bar in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Fire officials say crews arrived at the building, off Minnehaha and Cedar avenues, at about 12:36 a.m. After entering the building, crews discovered the fire had spread to the second floor and roof. It took crews about an hour to get the fire out.

One firefighter was "medically evaluated for possible overexertion," fire officials say, and was taken to an area hospital to get checked out. No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Whiskey Junction closed on New Year's Day in 2018.