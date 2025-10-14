Meet the Minneapolis Fire Department's first all-Indigenous crew

The Minneapolis Fire Department is making history with the first all-Indigenous fire crew.

For the past six months, a crew of four has manned engine 10 in fire house number six in Minneapolis.

Captain Michael Graves, fire motor operator Jessie Strong, and firefighters Johnny Crow and Bobby Headbird make up Minneapolis' first all-Indigenous fire crew.

"We picked engine 10 station six to kind of be close to Little Earth and Franklin community where it's mostly and it's highly dense population of Natives in that area," said Graves.

All the firefighters represent different Nations: Graves from Red Lake, Headbird from Leech Lake and Strong from the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe.

"I'm from Pine Ridge, I'm Oglala Lakota," said Crow.

They're proud to serve the community that raised them.

"All of us come here from the community, our families are here, our friends are here, we're from the city of Minneapolis and we're trying to give back to the community that has given us a lot," said Crow.

The crew's chemistry was instant. Their goals were the same: to inspire kids and adults in the Indigenous community.

"When we come on scene, we get smiles, people see us. They go 'What? We have an all-Native crew?' They are amazed at seeing it," said Graves.

Station six is the busiest in the city. The rig and its Native crew make dozens of runs a day.

"We enjoy this, we enjoy taking runs. We enjoy helping so we take a lot of pride in being busy," Crow said.

With frequent calls comes exposure to what's hurting their community. Poverty, drug use adn violence makes the fight to steer young people in another direction, constant.

"We're kind of making a new path for our community and I think that's why we are received really well by the community here because they understand the importance of where we are at in our position and it gives hope to the next generation," Crow said.

They want their service to be an example to all who see them or are helped by them.

"Without the community we don't have a job so we are here for them. The community and we really appreciate going out into the native community and supporting them," said Headbird.

The battalion chief, Steph Johnson is also Native. The goal of the Minneapolis Fire department is to have its roster reflect the city's diversity.