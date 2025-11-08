Minneapolis educators and school district agree to tentative contract, averting strike

Minneapolis educators and Minneapolis Public Schools announced they have reached a tentative deal Saturday night, just days before educators planned to strike.

According to the Minneapolis Federation of Educators, the agreement will "help students thrive" with "smaller, enforceable class sizes, strong special education supports and caseload limits, and better pay for educators."

"This agreement is proof that when educators, families and our community work together, we have the power to build brighter futures for our students and a more vibrant Minneapolis," said Marcia Howard, the chapter president of Minneapolis Federation of Educators.

The school district says the deal "honors the requests and needs of our staff while balancing the fiscal realities our district is facing."

"I am excited that we have reached a tentative agreement with the Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE) that puts our students first and advances our shared values and goals," Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams said.

More than 4,000 educators were set to walk off the job on Tuesday if an agreement was not made.

Late last month, educators with Minneapolis Public Schools voted to authorize a strike after several failed rounds of talks with the district.

Some of the top issues educators were passionate about included smaller class sizes, better pay and more support for students and staff.

Educators still have to vote on whether or not to accept the tentative agreement. A ratification date will be scheduled for a later date.