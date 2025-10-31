Minneapolis educators union files intent to strike; could start as soon as Nov. 11

Minneapolis educators say they have officially filed an intent to strike.

The Minneapolis Federation of Educators earlier this week voted to authorize a strike after nearly seven months of talks with the district. The union said that 92% of educators cast a ballot, and 92% of those who voted approved of a strike.

According to Minneapolis Public Schools, the strike could begin as soon as Nov. 11 if agreements cannot be reached within the 10-day cooling period.

Some of the top issues educators are fighting for include limited class sizes, better pay and more support for students and staff. Educators want to make Minneapolis a "destination district," instead of losing teachers and families other districts in the Twin Cities.

"MPS is committed to reaching an agreement with MFE that is student-centered, fair, competitive and promotes financial stability for the district," the district said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 28, 2025.