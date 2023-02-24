Minneapolis declares one-day snow emergency, with winter parking restrictions to resume afterwards

MINNEAPOLIS -- Now that the heavy storm system has moved on out of the state, cleanup is underway.

Minneapolis has declared a one-day snow emergency starting Friday at 9 p.m.

Between 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, residents are not allowed to park on either side of a snow emergency route. Winter parking restrictions will resume at 8 a.m Saturday, which means residents are not permitted to park on the even side of a non-snow emergency route.

St. Paul declared back-to-back snow emergencies, meaning that day plow routes will be plowed on Friday until 5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, parking is prohibited on day plow routes that have not been plowed as crews work to clear the roads.

For more information on Minneapolis snow emergencies, click here. For information about St. Paul, click here.