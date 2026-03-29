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Man in his 60s found dead after Minneapolis house fire Saturday

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

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The Minneapolis Fire Department says one person died in a fire in the city's Seward neighborhood early Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a single-family home on the 2000 block of 28th Avenue South just after 1 p.m., according to the fire department.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the home's second floor. Bystanders also informed first responders that there may have been someone trapped inside the residence.

The fire department says crews found heavy debris inside the house, which made it difficult to find the stairs to the second floor. Eventually, firefighters made it upstairs and fully extinguished the flames after about 40 minutes.

During a search of the home, firefighters discovered a deceased man in his 60s on the second floor. No other people were located inside the residence and no additional injuries were reported.

 A dog was found outside the home, which Minneapolis Animal Care and Control took possession of.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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