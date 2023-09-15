Minneapolis animal shelter promotion opens up pet ownership opportunity to all families

MINNEAPOLIS — There were lots of wagging tails and happy faces in Minneapolis Friday thanks to an adoption promotion at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.

"We just had an instant connection," new cat mom Becky Lowry said. "I don't think her feet are going to touch the ground today. I think I'll be holding her! She's just the sweetest."

It's been a busy year at MACC.

"We typically in the wintertime and stuff, we have a slow season," MACC volunteer and community engagement coordinator Madison Weissenborn said. "That never happened this year. Our numbers are way up, even from last year which was a record-breaking year. We are swamped!"

Swamped with dozens of adoptable cats and dogs ready to find their "fur-ever" home. In an effort to clear the shelter, MACC teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society to waive adoption fees this weekend.

"Whether it's a hard month or a really hard year, we understand that—and pets understand that more than anything," Weissenborn said. "They are there for you in ways that other humans in other areas can't be. So, In order to do these free adoption events it really allows all types of owners to come forward and find that companion that might not otherwise be able to."

It's a win for the shelter – and the humans.

"Adoption fees really helped a lot," new dog mom Amarea Kelly said. "I'm thankful and grateful for that. I'm excited for this new journey and to bring him home with me."

Clear the Shelter events happen quarterly at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control. Adoption fees return to usual pricing of $100 for cats, $250 for dogs, or $50 for Minneapolis residents on Monday. For more information, click here.