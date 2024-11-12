Minneapolis City Council to consider public comments in Davis Moturi shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday is your last chance to share your thoughts on what Minneapolis city leaders should do in the case of a man who allegedly shot his neighbor just steps from his front door.

The City Council meets at 1:30 p.m., which is also the deadline for getting your ideas into the city.

The council has already approved a request that the city auditor do an independent review of the shooting of Davis Moturi.

About two-and-a-half weeks have passed since Moturi was shot while doing yard work outside his home. His neighbor, John Sawchak, was arrested and is charged with four counts: second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault with the intent to inflict great bodily harm, stalking and harassment.

Some community leaders have also demanded there be an independent third-party investigation. They also want the city to pay for Moturi's medical bills and for Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara to be fired.

The review by the city auditor is expected to be complete by June.

If you want to submit your ideas, you can do so on the city's website.