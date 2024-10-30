Community activists demand action after Davis Moturi was allegedly shot by John Sawchak

Community activists demand more accountability, change after "nightmare" neighbor is taken into cust

MINNEAPOLIS — Community activists are demanding action a week after Davis Moturi was allegedly shot by his neighbor while doing yard work outside his south Minneapolis home.

The man, identified as John Sawchak, is charged with four counts: second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault with the intent to inflict great bodily harm, stalking and harassment.

"The leadership of both the mayor and police chief are not acceptable of reforming Minneapolis police the way they must be reformed," said Michelle Gross, Communities United Against Police Brutality president.

The shooting happened after months of harassment nearly 20 police reports and several arrest warrants out for Sawchak.

Officers finally took the accused shooter into custody Monday following a high-stakes standoff five days after the shooting.

"The fact that a man could shoot his neighbor and sat in his house for five days with no repercussions is unacceptable," Gross said.

Now community activists will be the ones calling for the city's top leaders to step down during Thursday's council meeting.

Last week, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said they were playing it safe, waiting to arrest the suspect where he would be least likely to have access to firearms.

During a press conference Monday after Sawchak's arrest, Mayor Jacob Frey said he stood by the actions of the Minneapolis Police Department.

In a statement, O'Hara promised a "full review" and to implement changes, adding, "This is the least we can do in the ongoing effort to become the department the community demands."

Communities United Against Police Brutality demands:

An independent third party to investigate how MPD handled the matter

The city to immediately pay for Moturi's medical bills

O'Hara to be fired

"Mayor Frey supports the post-incident review of this tragic incident. He extends his condolences to the victim, his wife, and their family and friends," a statement from the mayor's office responding to those demands said. "Brian O'Hara will continue to be the Minneapolis Police Chief."