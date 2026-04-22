Minneapolis council to review whether police ignored warning signs in Davis Moturi, Allison Lussier cases

The Minneapolis City Council on Wednesday will share findings from reviews of two high-profile cases: the shooting of Davis Moturi and the death of Allison Lussier. The reviews will look at how the city handled each case.

Moturi was shot outside his home in 2024 after a dispute with his neighbor. Records show Moturi filed nearly 20 complaints with Minneapolis police against the accused shooter before the shooting. Moturi said those calls went unanswered.

In the wake of the shooting, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara pledged a full review of the department's efforts leading up to the shooting.

"Under my leadership, we will be a learning organization," O'Hara said previously. "The presence of hard work is not enough when we are all working to build a better department. We must continually review our actions to ensure we are doing and being our best."

The city is also looking at the death of Lussier, a 47-year-old Indigenous woman who was found dead inside her North Loop apartment in 2024 after multiple domestic violence reports were filed.

Investigators said Lussier had suffered a head injury and had fentanyl and methamphetamine in her system, but the medical examiner could not determine an official cause of death.

Police say there were prior domestic violence reports involving Lussier and her boyfriend, but without a clear cause, they have not been able to prove a homicide.

The case has drawn criticism for how it was handled, especially given Lussier's history as a victim of domestic violence.

O'Hara has defended the department's investigation, but recently apologized for previously characterizing the amount of drugs in her system at the time of her death as "massive."

"That statement caused real pain to the family, to those who loved her, and to the broader community. I take responsibility for that impact," O'Hara said.

He added the department is "committed to continuing forward with a fresh look on this case and continuing to enhance our response to domestic violence in general."

The council-ordered review will look at how police handled the investigation, and whether policies were properly followed in the years leading up to her death.

The reviews will be shared at a 10 a.m. meeting.

The scrutiny against the police department and O'Hara comes as the chief seeks a second term.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.