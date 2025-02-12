As possible probe advances, Minneapolis police chief defends Allison Lussier death investigation

MINNEAPOLIS — Amid a possible Minneapolis City Auditor probe, Police Chief Brian O'Hara says his department "cares very deeply about finding justice" for Allison Lussier, a 47-year-old Indigenous woman found dead inside her North Loop apartment nearly one year ago.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, O'Hara said Lussier had likely died days before being discovered by a caretaker on Feb. 22, 2024.

O'Hara says the autopsy report by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office showed evidence Lussier had "suffered a subdural hematoma on the left side of her skull," and had "significant amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine in her system." Ultimately, the medical examiner's office was unable to determine an official manner of death.

O'Hara said there had been "previous domestic incidents and reports filed involving" Lussier and her boyfriend, but without an exact cause of death he says "it is difficult to draw any conclusions regarding any connection between her death and those past events," or to "prove that a homicide occurred."

He said his department has consulted with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about Lussier's case, which was also presented to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for charging consideration. O'Hara says the investigation is still active and ongoing.

"This case has been challenging for the investigators and for the prosecutors that have been assigned to collaborate throughout this investigation," O'Hara said. "Despite this, the MPD has thoroughly investigated this case."

O'Hara's remarks were made hours after the City Council advanced a motion requesting the City Auditor to conduct an "after action review" of his department's investigation.

Council President Elliot Payne and Council Members Robin Wonsley and Jason Chavez say they presented the request for committee action at the urging of family, advocates and community members, and at the behest of the city's independent Community Commission of Police Oversight.

The request highlights how Lussier was a longtime victim of domestic violence, documented in police records.

Court records show in November 2022, Lussier filed an order of protection petition against her boyfriend, whom her family believes killed her. In the petition, Lussier noted the man had last threatened her four days earlier with a razor.

The order of protection was approved, but days later, records show Lussier successfully petitioned to dismiss it.

In the council members' request, they note findings from the Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force that show between 2010-2019, 9% of all murdered girls and women in the state were Indigenous, despite Indigenous Minnesotans only accounting for 1% of the total population.

"This After Action is meant to respond to the community concerns and provide the public and the city council an independent report and analysis on city policies or actions taken by MPD, other city employees during the last three years in relation to Allison Lussier and the circumstances related to her death," the request states.

A vote is possible on the motion at the council's regular meeting set for Thursday morning.

O'Hara insists his department handled Lussier's cases "in accordance with established policy and law."

"I understand this case has generated significant frustration and it's exacerbated grief among those who knew Allison," O'Hara said. "Investigating cases like this is never easy, either for the loved ones left behind or for the professionals that are working tirelessly to try and find answers."

The CDC says murder is the third leading cause of death for Indigenous women, and the National Institute of Justice says more than 84% of Indigenous women have experienced violence.

In 2021, Minnesota established the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office, a first-of-its-kind state clearinghouse offering resources to law enforcement, family and community members to help solve more cases and foster justice.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.