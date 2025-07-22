Police still searching for answers after more car break-ins in Minneapolis

For the second time in a week, Minneapolis police are investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins.

Upwards of 70 car windows were smashed in the early morning hours on Monday. Reports came in from several areas in the 2nd and 5th precincts.

Police are trying to figure out if these break-ins are connected to similar cases last week, when dozens of cars were ransacked, with no money taken.

Authorities said they're reviewing video and scanning social media for any leads. They're also teaming up with nearby cities that have experienced similar damage in recent weeks.

Police are checking city cameras, but also asking residents to check any surveillance video they might have. Investigators are urging anyone with doorbell or security cameras to check for suspicious activity and bring any helpful footage directly to police.

You can also register your cameras with the city's Connect Minneapolis program, which allows officers to respond more swiftly when crimes happen.

No arrests have been made, but police say there are extra patrols in the hardest-hit areas.