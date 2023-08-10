U of M police seek info on suspect in "unwanted sexual contact" at Minneapolis Beyoncé concert
MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota police say they're searching for information about what they're calling "unwanted sexual contact" during the Beyoncé concert a few weeks ago.
Police say it happened during the show at Huntington Bank Stadium on July 20.
Someone filed a report about the man in the photo below.
Anyone who had a similar experience at the concert is asked to call police at 612-624-2677, or email police@umn.edu.
