Beyoncé wows BeyHive during Renaissance World Tour's Minneapolis stop

By Caroline Cummings

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Fans traveled from near and far to see Beyoncé Thursday night for her Renaissance World Tour at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

"I'm looking for some throwback songs, I'm not gonna lie," said a fan.

"I love 'Hello,' I love 'Halo,' I love 'Heated' right now, you know what I'm saying. I love them all," said another fan.

And the City of Minneapolis is "Crazy in Love" for Queen Bey, too. Mayor Jacob Frey officially declared Thursday "Bey Day."

"I saw the setlist. I listened to the set list twice," said a BeyHive member.

At nearby Malcolm Yards, fans were buzzing for pre-show cocktails made with the 32-time Grammy winner in mind.  

"We did like a drink for Taylor Swift and it went over really well, it was the best-selling drink, and I was like obviously I have to do one for Beyoncé because she's the queen," said Malcolm Yards bar manager Austin Rude.

Rude, who also went to the concert, wanted to make the experience sweet for the BeyHive. 

"I wanted to do a 'Drunk in Love,'" he said. "It's Hennessey and watermelon puree, and one of her lyrics she goes, 'I've been drinking, watermelon.'"

Beyoncé is an iconic performer, but for some fans, she's more than the music.

"As a Black woman, I have never been more confident and proud to be in my own skin because of her," said Naomi Tewodros of Bloomington.

Metro Transit added additional Light Rail service so fans will have more options to get home.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 10:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

