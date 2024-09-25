Former Mille Lacs County reserve deputy arrested, charged in child pornography case

MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. — A former Mille Lacs County reserve deputy is in custody and is accused of spreading child pornography.

Tyler Pettit, a 28-year-old man from Isle, was charged last week with four counts of disseminating pornographic work involving a minor under the age of 14.

An investigation began when the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May. Snapchat had reported that a user, with an email associated with Pettit, had sent child sexual abuse material to another user, charging documents say.

After officials executed a search warrant, they found that the account tied to Pettit had uploaded more child sexual abuse material to another user, who said he was 14 years old, charging documents say.

Pettit reported his various social media accounts and email addresses to officials, the charges say. The email addresses were associated with the Snapchat account tied to the child sexual abuse material, according to documents.

Reserve deputies, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said, are non-sworn volunteers who help law enforcement during special events like parades. They go through a full background check and training process.

Burton added that Pettit had previously worked in a group home and had undergone a thorough background check. Charging documents said children reside in the group home, and professional photos of some of the children were found on Pettit's phone.

As soon as he learned of the tip, Burton said he placed Pettit on administrative leave and took away his equipment. He then contacted Isanti County officials to begin a criminal investigation.

Burton said he arrested Pettit himself in Isle and drove him to jail.

"I felt that it was important that that come from me, that as the sheriff, I'm going to hold you accountable," said Burton.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.