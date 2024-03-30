Watch CBS News
Mild temps Saturday, spotty snow and rain return on Easter Sunday

By Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS — Snow and rain will continue to exit to the east on Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly quiet; clouds will linger and high temperatures will make it back into the 40s. 

Another system will pass through on Sunday, bringing spotty sun and rain from the metro on south. The worst of the storm, however, looks to stay south of Minnesota. It'll also be slightly breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

Temps will warm into next week; it's possible we'll be in the 50s by Wednesday and the 60s by Friday.

