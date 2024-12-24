Mild temperatures in the Twin Cities, foggy conditions across western Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 24, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday starts with mild temperatures in the upper 20s, but holiday travel might be impacted by fog moving across western Minnesota.

Foggy conditions could become more widespread overnight and into Christmas morning. Freezing fog is a possibility, which could create slick roads and hazardous travel conditions.

Temperatures will warm up even more later in the week.

Will we have a white Christmas?

The snowpack on the ground is expected to last until Christmas Day, but will diminish shortly after that due to mild conditions and rain — unless something changes and we get another round of snow.