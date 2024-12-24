Watch CBS News
Mild temperatures in the Twin Cities, foggy conditions across western Minnesota

By Joseph Dames, Lisa Meadows

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday starts with mild temperatures in the upper 20s, but holiday travel might be impacted by fog moving across western Minnesota. 

Foggy conditions could become more widespread overnight and into Christmas morning. Freezing fog is a possibility, which could create slick roads and hazardous travel conditions. 

Temperatures will warm up even more later in the week. 

Will we have a white Christmas?

The snowpack on the ground is expected to last until Christmas Day, but will diminish shortly after that due to mild conditions and rain — unless something changes and we get another round of snow.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

