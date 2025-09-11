Twin Cities buses to temporarily replace Blue Line train, some Green Line stops

Starting later this month, buses will be replacing the Blue Line train for two weeks, as well as a section of the Green Line in Minneapolis.

According to Metro Transit, the replacement buses will be used starting Monday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Oct. 4, due to what is being called "necessary maintenance."

The full length of the METRO Blue Line will be affected, as well as the Green Line between U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field. The Vikings will be playing both of their international games during this time, and the Twins will be finishing the regular season on the road in Texas and Philadelphia.

Anyone whose ride will be affected is being asked to plan ahead. Even though buses will operate more frequently than trains, trips will take longer than the train, with some stretches taking twice as long as normal between light rail stations.

According to Metro Transit, crews will be replacing sections of worn track and equipment and will also be cleaning and repairing some stations and bridges.

Blue Line riders should expect to see more maintenance in the near future. Metro Transit says there will be more track and infrastructure replacement in 2026 and 2027. Among the projects are new lighting, real-time signs, glass replacement and more. In addition, the Lake Street/Midtown and Franklin Avenue stations will be fully renovated.

Metro Transit also announced Thursday that Blue Line trains will run every 12 minutes starting at 7 a.m. instead of mid-morning starting on Oct. 4, since more train operators have been hired.