Metro fire departments look to community to help through Adopt-a-Hydrant program

Fire departments look for help through Adopt-a-Hydrant program

NEW HOPE, Minn. — Even though we're experiencing above-average temperatures this week, we know snow will eventually creep in — that's why fire departments are looking to the community to save crucial time during a fire.

During a fire, access to hydrants is crucial.

"Being able to connect to a hydrant as quick as you can, it can make a difference between life or death," said Deputy Fire Marshall Shelby Wolf, West Metro Fire-Rescue District.

Wolf says it can take firefighters two to three minutes to gain access to hydrants in the winter — precious time in an emergency.

"Fire grows, it doubles in size every 30 seconds nowadays," Wolf said. "So, if you think about a couple minutes just think how fast that fire can grow."

That's where the Adopt-a-Hydrant program comes in.

Wolf said having residents step up and clear around the hydrant would allow firefighters to focus on fighting the fire instead of having to shovel to gain access to the hydrant.

John Christian signed up and adopted the hydrant in his cul-de-sac. He's in charge of clearing three feet all around it, so firefighters can quickly connect a hose.

"If there's something you can do for your community, this is the one time during the year you can do it," Christian said.

There are nearly 1,500 fire hydrants between New Hope and Crystal and only 137 residents in the program. That's why Wolf hopes more residents in both cities will sign up to help.

"They are actually heroes to us because they are shoveling the hydrants for us," Wolf said.

In return, Wolf said her team will go around after a major snowfall and see who has cleared the hydrant. One person in each city will be chosen to get a certificate from a local business.

A gesture for a community coming together to help firefighters save the day.

If you're looking to get involved in New Hope and Crystal, click here.

Wolf suggests people in other communities check in with their fire department.