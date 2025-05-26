How to watch: Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Snelling National Cemetery honors fallen service members

Hundreds will mark Memorial Day at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on Monday as wreaths are laid on the graves of fallen service members.

The service, hosted annually by the Department of Veterans Affairs, will also feature a moment of silence, a rifle volley and the playing of "Taps."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to attend. Law enforcement professional Dr. Everett Doolittle will give the keynote address.

How to watch Fort Snelling National Cemetery's Memorial Day ceremony

What: Fort Snelling National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day remembrance ceremony

Date: May 26, 2025

Time: 9:45 a.m.

Location: Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Each year, volunteers place nearly 200,000 flags on the graves at the cemetery in advance of Memorial Day.

The holiday honoring those who died while serving started in the years after the Civil War and became an official holiday in 1971. In 2000, Congress passed the National Law of Remembrance. It encourages everyone to pause for one minute at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to reflect on service members' sacrifices.