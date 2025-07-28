140,000 Minnesotans could lose health care coverage over federal Medicaid cuts, state says

A new state analysis found that up to 140,000 Minnesotans could lose health care coverage due to federal Medicaid spending cuts.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services said Monday that Minnesota will also lose nearly $1.5 billion in federal funds over the first four years of implementation of President Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill."

According to state officials, people not on Medicaid could see higher health care costs, too.

"The loss in coverage within Medicaid will contribute to more uncompensated care for providers and raise costs more broadly in the system for people who are privately insured," John Connolly, deputy commissioner of the Department of Human Services, said. "Because providers will feel that stress and not have a source of payment for people who lose Medicaid coverage and need to cover their costs broadly, and so that means more out-of-pocket costs, potentially, for consumers."

Even though Mr. Trump signed the bill into law earlier this month, many of the Medicaid provisions will kick in over the next few years.