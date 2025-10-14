Mayors, city leaders call for gun reform at Minnesota State Capitol

City leaders from across the state made a powerful plea at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday to call for action on gun safety.

Mayors from Minneapolis, St. Paul, Hopkins, Brooklyn Center and Rochester were among those standing together, urging state lawmakers to repeal Minnesota's preemption law, which blocks cities from creating their own gun ordinances.

The group, which includes city leaders and students, is pushing for what they call common sense gun reform, which includes banning assault-style weapons, high-capacity magazines and ensuring all guns have serial numbers. They're also hoping to keep guns out of spaces like parks and libraries.

They say if state and federal leaders won't act, cities should be allowed to step in.

The push comes after two children were killed at Annunciation Catholic Church nearly two months ago.

"Preemption has tied our hands to be able to take action to protect the people that we care about," said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

Gov. Tim Walz has expressed interest in a special session, however legislators have not agreed to terms on one yet.