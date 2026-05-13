Mayo Clinic's president and CEO will leave job at end of year

Mayo Clinic's president and CEO will step down at the end of this year, the southern Minnesota-based healthcare system announced Tuesday.

Dr. Gianrico Farrugia has led Mayo Clinic since 2019, and the organization said it was his decision to "complete his tenure at the end of this year."

"I'm tremendously proud of how Mayo Clinic has advanced our patient-centered mission and set the standard for exceptional healthcare over the last eight years," Farrugia said. "Serving as president and CEO has been a true privilege, and I am certain that our momentum will continue — driven as always by the commitment of our staff to discover new cures and provide more hope and healing to more patients."

Mayo Clinic's Rochester, Minnesota, campus is consistently named among the best hospitals both nationally and worldwide. In addition to those accolades, Mayo in its announcement touted the development of the "first scalable, AI-enabled care transformation problem" under Farrugia's watch.

"Dr. Farrugia's tenure has helped position Mayo Clinic at the forefront of a rapidly changing healthcare landscape," Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees Chair Richard Davis said. "His leadership has strengthened our ability to innovate, collaborate and meet the evolving needs of patients around the world. We are grateful for his contributions and confident that Mayo Clinic is prepared to continue delivering excellence to those we serve and lead the future of healthcare."

The board expects the next president and CEO to be elected in November and take over on Jan. 1, 2027.