Newsweek names Rochester's Mayo Clinic the world's best hospital

Newsweek titled THIS hospital as one of the best in the world

Minnesota's Mayo Clinic has earned another accolade, with Newsweek naming the Rochester health system the world's best hospital in its 2025 rankings.

Newsweek's rankings, compiled with the data platform Statista, is based on patient and healthcare professionals survey results, key performance metrics — such as patient safety and quality of care — and implementation of patient-reported outcomes.

This is the seventh straight year the healthcare system has received a top ranking.

"This continued recognition is a tribute to our dedicated staff who consistently deliver unparalleled, compassionate care to our patients," says Mayo Clinic CEO and President Gianrico Farrugia, M.D. "We remain committed to delivering category-of-one experiences for each patient who seeks our care while simultaneously working to transform healthcare to enable more care and more cures to reach more people."

The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio came in second, followed by Toronto General and Johns Hopkins.