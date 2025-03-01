Watch CBS News
Local News

Newsweek names Rochester's Mayo Clinic the world's best hospital

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Newsweek titled THIS hospital as one of the best in the world
Newsweek titled THIS hospital as one of the best in the world 00:26

Minnesota's Mayo Clinic has earned another accolade, with Newsweek naming the Rochester health system the world's best hospital in its 2025 rankings.

Newsweek's rankings, compiled with the data platform Statista, is based on patient and healthcare professionals survey results, key performance metrics — such as patient safety and quality of care — and implementation of patient-reported outcomes.

This is the seventh straight year the healthcare system has received a top ranking. 

"This continued recognition is a tribute to our dedicated staff who consistently deliver unparalleled, compassionate care to our patients," says Mayo Clinic CEO and President Gianrico Farrugia, M.D. "We remain committed to delivering category-of-one experiences for each patient who seeks our care while simultaneously working to transform healthcare to enable more care and more cures to reach more people."  

The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio came in second, followed by Toronto General and Johns Hopkins. 

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.