Mayo Clinic in Rochester named one of country's best hospitals by U.S. News and World Report

Cleanup continues after more storms hit Minnesota, and more headlines

Cleanup continues after more storms hit Minnesota, and more headlines

Cleanup continues after more storms hit Minnesota, and more headlines

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has been recognized by the U.S. News and World Report as one of the best hospitals in the country.

U.S. News says it evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals for risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care.

Mayo Clinic was also named best hospital for diabetes and endocrinology as well as best for gastroenterology and GI surgery.

"We are proud to once again be recognized as a leader in healthcare, a reflection of the unwavering commitment of our staff and their dedication to excellence, innovation and putting patients first," said President and CEO of Mayo Clinic Gianrico Farrugia.

U.S. News also released a list of best hospitals for 25 of the most populous U.S. metropolitan areas. M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center was named as the best in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The hospital was also recognized as the best regional hospital for community access.

"This honor reflects the ongoing commitment of our entire team — from our dedicated faculty and clinicians to our frontline caregivers — delivering care that is accessible, equitable, and rooted in excellence for every patient we serve," said Olivia Ajja, chief operating officer of acute care at the medical center.

Mayo Clinic and the U of M's Medical Center were listed in the top five hospitals in the state. Other hospitals that made the top five list were CentraCare in St. Cloud, Abbott Northwestern and Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.