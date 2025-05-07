May is Skin Cancer Awareness month. Here's how you can prevent skin cancer.

Here's how you can enjoy the sun AND avoid skin cancer

The sun is shining and our parks are packed with everyone itching to soak up some vitamin D.

Sure, it feels great on our skin, but we know it comes at a cost—especially for the kiddos!

May is Skin Cancer Awareness month, and this might surprise you, but Minnesota has the second-highest rate of melanoma in the country.

"We know that early life sun exposure in the first two decades of life probably has the biggest impact on our future melanoma risk," said Dr. Jill Moore with Market Street Dermatology.

That's why dermatologists always suggest wearing sun protective clothing or lathering up with SPF, and reapplying at least every two hours.

"We recommend to our patients obtaining a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. When it's lower than that, you don't have quite as much protection," said Dr. Elyse Scheuer. Scheuer is another dermatologist at Market Street Dermatology.

Even being this far north, Scheuer says they see patients with skin cancer weekly, sometimes even daily.

And, Scheuer says, your skin color doesn't matter.

"Skin cancer can occur anywhere in the body anywhere you have skin and darker skin types are not immune from it. So we still encourage sun protection for all skin types," said Scheuer.

If you notice an irregular spot or mole, keep in mind the ABCDE's.

Is it Asymmetrical or have irregular Borders? Or does it have multiple Colors or a Diameter is bigger than a pencil eraser? Also, if you notice it Evolving or changing, then it's time to talk to your dermatologist.

"If it's not caught early, it has a high chance of spreading causing other health problems and potentially even causing death," said Scheuer.

A number of clinics in Minnesota are offering free skin cancer screenings this month.

You can find a list on the American Academy of Dermatology's website.