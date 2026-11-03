Matt Little wins Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District race, CBS News projects

Former Lakeville, Minnesota, mayor and former state Sen. Matt Little has defeated Republican state Sen. Eric Pratt in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District race, CBS News projects.

Little, a Democrat, will be taking the south metro seat being vacated by Rep. Angie Craig, who ran for U.S. Senate but lost in the primary to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. Craig has represented the 2nd District since 2018. From 2003 to 2019, it was held by Republicans John Kline and, in 2017, Jason Lewis.

Little won decisively over state Rep. Kaela Berg, state Sen. Matt Klein in August's primary. He was endorsed by the Minnesota DFL Party at its state convention in May.

The 2nd District includes all of Dakota, Scott and Le Sueur counties, plus parts of Washington and Rice counties, and is known for being evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.