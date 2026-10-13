Meet Eric Pratt, candidate for U.S. House in Minnesota's 2nd District | WCCO Election Guide

Eric Pratt, the Republican nominee in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, is a state senator from Prior Lake. He is running for the open south metro seat vacated by Rep. Angie Craig, who ran for U.S. Senate.

Watch his 60-second video pitch and read below how he'd tackle Minnesota's top issues, from the national debt and health care to immigration, the economy and fraud.

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The federal government is running significant annual deficits. What specific federal spending would you cut or protect, and what tax changes, if any, would you support to address the national debt?

I spent 30 years in finance, and I know you can't keep spending more than you take in. Our federal government doesn't have a revenue problem; it has a spending problem. Congress can't ignore the massive deficit that is being passed on to our children.

I'll start by cutting waste, investigating fraud, and eliminating duplicative federal programs. Some programs have outlived their purpose, and we should have the discipline to eliminate them. Federal spending should grow no faster than the economy, and Congress should adopt a path toward a balanced budget.

We must protect Social Security and Medicare for those currently relying on them, keep our commitments to veterans, and ensure our military has the resources to keep America safe.

We need a tax code that encourages work, investment, and economic growth. Families need to keep more of what they earn, which means not raising taxes on families and businesses.

What changes would you support to federal health care policy, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid?

Health care reform needs to focus on lowering costs, expanding access, and protecting taxpayers. We can't solve affordability by simply arguing over who pays the bill. We need to bend the cost curve and address the rising costs of health care. I support protecting people with preexisting conditions while giving families more choices and control over their care.

We should expand Health Savings Accounts, increase competition, require hospitals and providers to show prices up front, reduce unnecessary paperwork, and require plain-language policies. We must change payment incentives that can encourage more tests and procedures instead of better, affordable outcomes, such as litigation and fee-for-service reform.

We can drive down prescription drug costs through increased competition, faster generic and biosimilar approval, and greater transparency from pharmacy benefit managers. Medicare should be protected for seniors while looking closely at fraud, waste and abuse.

What immigration policies would you support at the federal level, including border security measures and any pathway to legal status for people currently in the country without authorization?

We need to secure our border and enforce the laws already on the books. That means better technology, better resources, stronger action against cartels and human traffickers, and an asylum system that is fair but has the protections so it can not be exploited. We should also end catch-and-release.

We must take a closer look at legal pathways to citizenship. Minnesota farmers, small businesses, and other employers depend on a reliable legal workforce. We should make it easier to hire workers legally, while protecting American workers, and making sure employers play by the rules.

I don't support blanket amnesty or an automatic path to citizenship. We need to secure the border first. Any limited legalization process should require a clean criminal record, payment of taxes and penalties, and compliance with our laws. The goal should be a legal, orderly system that rewards people who follow the rules.

What would you do in Congress to support jobs and economic growth in Minnesota, including your position on tariffs and international trade agreements?

In Congress, I will work to create an environment where businesses can grow and invest. That means keeping taxes competitive, reducing unnecessary regulations, investing in infrastructure, and workforce development to make sure employers can find the skilled workers they need.

I support fair trade. Minnesota farmers and businesses depend on access to markets around the world, and we should open more markets for American products. Tariffs can be an important tool when they target unfair trade practices or protect critical American industries, but they should have a clear purpose and not become a permanent tax on American families and businesses. I also believe Congress should have a stronger voice in major tariff decisions.

We must negotiate trade agreements that protect American workers, expand markets for Minnesota products, and hold our trading partners accountable. America competes best when we make, build, grow, and innovate more right here at home.

Minnesota has been at the center of some of the largest public-program fraud cases in the country in recent years. What would you do in Congress to strengthen oversight and prevent this kind of fraud in the future?

Minnesota's experience with public-program fraud shows that we cannot wait until billions of taxpayer dollars are gone before we act. Every taxpayer deserves to know their money is being protected.

In Congress, I will support stronger safeguards before taxpayer dollars go out the door. I've proposed creating a federal Office of Program Integrity dedicated to identifying fraud, waste, and abuse across federal programs. It will use data analytics, cross-agency information sharing, risk-based monitoring, and real-time oversight to identify suspicious activity before taxpayer dollars are lost. I will also strengthen inspectors general, ensure agencies are held accountable, and make sure fraudsters go to jail.

I spent 30 years in banking and financial services working in risk management and fraud prevention. I learned that you do not prevent fraud by simply looking backward. You build systems that identify unusual activity early, stop improper payments, and hold people accountable.