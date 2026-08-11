Matt Little secures DFL nomination for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, CBS News projects

Former Minnesota State Sen. Matt Little has secured the Democratic nomination for Rep. Angie Craig's seat in the state's only open Congressional race in the 2026 primary election, CBS News projects.

Republican State Sen. Eric Pratt, who represents communities in Scott County, ran unopposed and is the projected winner for the GOP primary. The former US Bank vice president has been in office since 2012. Fellow Republican Tyler Kistner, who lost to Craig in 2022 and 2024, dropped out of the race in April after he was activated for duty with the Marine Reserves.

Little, who was endorsed by the Minnesota DFL Party at its state convention in May, served as mayor of Lakeville for four years before being elected to the Senate in 2016.

Craig, who is running for Tina Smith's U.S. Senate seat, has represented the district since 2019. Before she took office, it was in Republican hands for 16 years first with GOP Reps. John Kline and Jason Lewis.

The district includes the major south metro suburbs of Burnsville, Cottage Grove, Eagan, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville and Woodbury, as well as smaller cities and farming areas in Scott and Le Sueur counties. It is also the most evenly divided district between Democrats and Republicans in the state.

You can see results as they come in on WCCO's results page.