Massive snow pile lovingly named "Mt. Eden Prairie"

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – "Mt. Eden Prairie" has become the newest climate fascination taking the metro – and the internet – by storm.

Where some may see a dirty pile of snow in a Target parking lot, others see an opportunity to build community.

The formation of Mt. Eden Prairie most likely caught the attention of passersby due to the sheer size of it. Looming over the parking lot at the Target on Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie, it's reminiscent of something akin to the fabled Mount Crumpit. Especially, after the snow pile was adorned with a bright red Target shopping cart atop it's highest peak.

While the enormity of the structure may have been the catalyst for our fascination with Mt. Eden Prairie, the attraction quickly took on a life of its own. Pictures of the snowy structure made it's rounds on Twitter and Reddit, and even has its own trail review.

After sifting through all the responses, we know one thing is for sure:

Mt. Eden Prairie is inextricably Minnesotan.

And here is the proof.

From artistic renditions:

This was Mount @RidgedaleCenter a few weeks ago pic.twitter.com/k51Xo09rmF — loveisthelaw (@letloverule23) March 17, 2023

To playful bets:

Anybody care to place a bet on when Mt Eden Prairie will be completely melted?

Yes, that's a shopping cart on top. No, I have no idea how it got there. pic.twitter.com/193D2ORCNA — Leslie (@tashalizzie) March 21, 2023

Even the police are getting in on the fun.

Happy first day of spring from Mount Eden Prairie. pic.twitter.com/fWFKl8dVNl — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) March 20, 2023

But the love for Mt. Eden Prairie isn't just poetic. It's become such a beloved part of the south metro that it's been made into a T-shirt. Now you can enjoy Mt. Eden Prairie long after it melts.

Minnesotans are no strangers to climate extremes. In a region known for its cold winters, residents wear their grit and perseverance against the tumultuous weather with pride. And Mt. Eden Prairie perfectly embodies that sentiment.

Despite the harsh winter, we still rise; a statewide salute that Minnesotans are still here underneath all this snow.

To date, Minnesota has had at least one inch of snow on the ground for 113 days. This year's snowfall ushers in a new record, being in the top 10 for the longest run of consecutive snow on the ground.

The last time Minnesota went an entire winter without snow was in 1877-1878.

Despite cries for warmer weather, Mt. Eden Prairie is predicted to stick around until May.

As the saying goes, if we don't laugh, we'll cry.