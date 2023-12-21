Massive loon sculpture planned near Allianz Field in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Loon fans who were disappointed in the bird's absence from the new state flag can take solace in the knowledge a massive sculpture planned for St. Paul's United Village will honor the avian state icon.

According to MNUFC, the sculpture will stand 33 feet high and span 88 feet across. The McGuire Family Foundation commissioned it and Scottish artist Andy Scott is creating it.

"When I was first introduced to the project and the opportunity, our study of the possibilities made it quickly apparent that there was one truly compelling possible route to take — and that was with a representation of the Loon," Scott said. "It's so symbolic of Minnesota, the natural environment that has helped define it, and the people who have called it home throughout its history. The Loon has a unique and enduring place in the hearts of all Minnesotans and is a cause for such great civic pride."

United Village is an ongoing redevelopment that includes Allianz Field and the surrounding area. Fitting, then, that the sculpture will sit in the shadow of the home of Minnesota United FC, aka the Loons.

The sculpture will be placed in a public park on the southeast corner of the intersection of Snelling and University avenues. It is expected to be completed and installed early next summer.