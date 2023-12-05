Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota's new state seal has been chosen — and it has a loon

By Caroline Cummings, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota state flag, seal finalists under review Tuesday
Minnesota state flag, seal finalists under review Tuesday 00:25

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's new state seal has been chosen.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission gathered on Tuesday morning and unanimously advanced a state seal featuring a loon as the top choice, therefore eliminating the other options.

When choosing the seal, commission members cited public support. Members also said it was a favorite of the commission early on in the process.

minnesota-state-seal.jpg
State seal that features a loon State of Minnesota


The commission may still make some small design modifications.  

The new state flag has not yet been chosen. There are six finalists for the flag.

Thousands of people have already weighed in with comments on the flag options online. Many of them are critical that a loon is not featured in any of the flag finalists. SERC said on Tuesday morning that they had received 15,000 public comments submitted about the flag, and an additional 6,000 for the seal.

A ranked choice poll showed flag design F29, also known as the "L'étoile du Nord flag," was the popular choice among Minnesotans. Brandon Hundt, the designer, said it pays tribute to Minnesota's weather, geographical position and lakes.

Caroline Cummings
WEB-Caroline-Cummings.jpg

Caroline Cummings is an Emmy-winning reporter with a passion for covering politics, public policy and government. She is thrilled to join the WCCO team.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 11:16 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.