Minnesota's new state seal has been chosen — and it has a loon

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's new state seal has been chosen.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission gathered on Tuesday morning and unanimously advanced a state seal featuring a loon as the top choice, therefore eliminating the other options.

When choosing the seal, commission members cited public support. Members also said it was a favorite of the commission early on in the process.

State seal that features a loon State of Minnesota



The commission may still make some small design modifications.

The new state flag has not yet been chosen. There are six finalists for the flag.

Thousands of people have already weighed in with comments on the flag options online. Many of them are critical that a loon is not featured in any of the flag finalists. SERC said on Tuesday morning that they had received 15,000 public comments submitted about the flag, and an additional 6,000 for the seal.

A ranked choice poll showed flag design F29, also known as the "L'étoile du Nord flag," was the popular choice among Minnesotans. Brandon Hundt, the designer, said it pays tribute to Minnesota's weather, geographical position and lakes.