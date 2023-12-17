Marshall police say officer fatally shot man who was stabbing woman; BCA says woman has died

MARSHALL, Minn. — A man was shot dead by an officer Sunday morning in southwestern Minnesota after police say he stabbed a woman who later died from her injuries.

The Marshall Police Department said the officer responded to a domestic disturbance at about 2:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Brussels Court.

MPD said the officer arrived to find the woman "being actively stabbed." The officer first deployed a Taser on the man before he opened fire, according to police.

After the shooting, police say lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man died at the scene.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she later died from her injuries, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA, which is leading the investigation, said it would provide more details once a "preliminary investigation is complete."

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.