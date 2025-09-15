Minneapolis woman shot dead minutes after making Facebook post about violent ex, family says

Mariah Samuels, 34, was shot and killed on Sunday in Minneapolis. Her family said she died just minutes after posting about the domestic violence she faced.

"Nothing bad I could ever say about her," said Konnie Willis, Samuels' friend. "I don't think nobody has bad things to say about her."

One day after she was shot and killed, those closest to Samuels created a memorial in her honor. She was a mother of two boys and a dog groomer who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

"She loves animals, she love her sons. She was sweet, she was outgoing, she was free-spirited," said Salina Owens, Samuels' sister. "We loved each other. She's my everything."

Just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Minneapolis police found her shot just feet from her front door on North 14th and Russell avenues in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.

Samuels' family members believe her ex-boyfriend is responsible for her death. They said she had a restraining order against him.

Mariah Samuels Riah Samuels

"We both making police reports, calling the police for the last two weeks," Willis said.

Less than an hour before she was killed, Samuels wrote on her Facebook page that her ex-boyfriend had threatened her family and damaged her car. She also posted a video that she says shows him hitting her several times.

Samuels' family said she had dated the man for a few months before she broke up with him.

"He stalked and he searched and he looked, and he's been around the block, watching. And he got her," said Carolyn Brooks, Samuels' aunt.

Now, family members are planning Samuels' funeral, just weeks after her 34th birthday.

"To the world, take domestic violence seriously," Owens said. "Reach out to somebody. I don't know if the police can help you all the time. Get out. Get out of the relationship. Escape if you can."

Samuels' family said police did arrest her ex-boyfriend, and online records show he's being held for murder.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.