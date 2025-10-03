Best man at Maplewood wedding shot man in dispute with groom, charges say

Austin police search for armed robber, and more headlines

A South St. Paul, Minnesota, man is charged in connection to a shooting at a wedding in a Twin Cities park over the weekend.

Authorities say he was the best man at a wedding of around 100 people at Keller Regional Park in Maplewood, Minnesota. Charging documents accuse him of shooting a 36-year-old man in both legs, who is expected to survive.

The groom later told police that the victim wasn't invited to the wedding. At the hospital, the victim said he was at the wedding to pick up his girlfriend and kids, and took the opportunity to speak to the groom about missing a funeral.

According to the complaint, witnesses said the two got into an argument. The best man then approached the pair and pulled out an automatic handgun and shot the 36-year-old man. He then ran to his car, waited until a woman and three children got in, and then took off heading south on Highway 61.

While canvassing the site, a police canine found a 9mm casing in the grass.

Officers found the best man on Wednesday afternoon, sitting in a car in St. Paul. They found two guns, and found that some rounds of ammunition matched the 9mm casing found at the wedding. Documents say he has a prior gross misdemeanor conviction for possessing a pistol without a permit.

He faces one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.