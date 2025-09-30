Man shot during wedding at Maplewood park

DOJ sues Minnesota, Twin Cities over immigration policies, and more headlines

A man is expected to survive after being shot during a wedding at a park in a suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday.

The 36-year-old man was shot in both legs on the 2100 block of Maplewood Drive North, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooter "is believed to have been involved in the wedding" and left before authorities arrived, the sheriff's office said.

About 100 people were at the wedding at Keller Regional Park.

The sheriff's office is investigating.