Best man arrested in Maplewood park wedding shooting, authorities say

The best man shot someone during a wedding in a Twin Cities park, authorities allege, and he's now in custody.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday at Keller Regional Park in Maplewood, Minnesota, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said.

There were about 100 people at the wedding when an argument broke out between the best man and a 36-year-old attendee, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities allege the best man shot the other man in both legs. He was taken to Regions Hospital and the sheriff's office expects him to survive. The shooter fled the scene.

Deputies found the best man, a 34-year-old, Wednesday afternoon sitting in a vehicle in St. Paul. They found two guns, one of them stolen, in the car, according to the sheriff's office. He is awaiting charges at the Ramsey County Jail.