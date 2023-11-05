Maple Grove man found guilty in ex-girlfriend's shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A Maple Grove man has been convicted on multiple charges in connection with the shooting of his ex-girlfriend.

Tylynne Wilson was found guilty Friday of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

A criminal complaint states Wilson shot his ex-girlfriend 12 times in her Minneapolis home on Oct. 10, 2022. After an argument on the phone earlier in the day, Wilson broke into her home and said he was going to kill her because "she disrespected him," the complaint states.

When police arrived at the home, they found the woman on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 1-year-old child was on the floor next to her. She was hospitalized following the shooting.

Wilson's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.