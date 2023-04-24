Many Americans disappointed with most recent vacation, survey finds

Study: Many feel too much pressure to enjoy vacation

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey shows many people believe their most recent getaway was a letdown.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Exodus Travels, asked 2,000 American adults about their travel expectations and realities.

Only 45% of respondents said their last vacation lived up to their expectations. Seventy-two percent said social media created unrealistic expectations for them, while 67% said their own planning was to blame for the disappointment.

Respondents reported some things that can help prevent disappointment include learning about the history of your destination, learning some of the local language and using information from local experts.