Mankato ultramarathoner running sixteen 100-mile or more races this year

It's one thing to run a 26.2-mile marathon. Now multiply that distance by four to 100 miles. One Mankato, Minnesota, man is doing that distance over and over this year.

Nick Steel made a personal goal to run sixteen 100-mile or more races in a calendar year.

One of the most recent ultras that he completed, he had to do very specialized training for, so he chose to train around the Mankato water tower for it.

"I have a [100-mile] race coming up on a 0.411-mile course, so it's very short. I need to get ready for the repetitiveness," said Steel.

In order to complete the feat, he's competing in a 100-mile or more race nearly every weekend this summer and into the fall.

"I want to push my limits, see how far I can push my boundaries, and also I want to motivate other people," said Steel.

Steel is traveling all over the Midwest to find new 100-mile-plus races to compete in. It started as a way to honor Matt Watts, a runner he looked up to.

"[Watts] ran 95 official 100-milers before passing away due to blood poisoning," said Steel, "I felt the need for me to run those 100-milers and finish it off for him."

As the races grew longer, Steel realized how much the challenge actually helped him.

"I used to be very low in my mental aspect of things," said Steel, "Doing this helps you cope with those emotions and helps you deal with them."

One of his longest races was a 170-mile ultramarathon that lasted two days and nights.

"Your body can handle far more than your mind will allow," said Steel.

