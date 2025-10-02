Authorities investigating infant's death in Mankato

Baby’s death in Mankato under investigation

An infant's death at a home in Mankato, Minnesota, is under investigation, officials said.

First responders found the infant not breathing at a residence on the block of James Avenue just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city spokesperson. They tried to save the child's life, but they later died at a hospital.

Officials gave no information about the child's cause of death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aiding in the investigation.