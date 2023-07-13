Man living with ALS receives generous gift after car, power chair stolen

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Monday, 26-year-old Kyle Schultz's SUV was stolen outside his St. Paul residence. His power wheelchair was inside the vehicle.

Kyle lives with ALS, which weakens muscles over time. Since our first story, generous Minnesotans reached out to help.

He got a new wheelchair later in the week thanks to the O'Neill Foundation of Hope, which bought it for $3,000.

Kyle's mom, Jodi Halverson, said it's known as the Cadillac of power wheelchairs. He can now do things like go to the park with his dog, Deuce.

Kyle Schultz CBS

"It feels great, man. I have a huge sense of relief. Now I can actually get out and go get the things I need. I've been feeling cooped up and I've been having anxiety just about not being able to go to do what I want to do," Kyle said.

"This is the best day in the whole wide world, I can't even tell you. I am so thankful," Jodi said.

Kyle said the first thing he's going to do in his brand-new chair is get some ice cream. He also joked that he will be sleeping in his chair Thursday night.