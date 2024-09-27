Man who fatally shot 19-year-old at Brooklyn Park party found guilty

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A man who fatally shot a 19-year-old in the chest during a party in Brooklyn Park last June was found guilty on Friday.

Daniel Walker, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm. Court documents say Walker thought there was a bounty on his head and preemptively shot the young man, who he believed was going to collect it.

Witnesses said Walker shot the teenager in a garage on the 9500 block of Thomas Avenue North "without provocation." The victim died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Walker had multiple robbery convictions and was on parole at the time of the shooting, court records said.