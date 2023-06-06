Charges: Daniel Walker told police he fatally shot 19-year-old to preempt his own bounty killing

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man charged with fatally shooting a 19-year-old in Brooklyn Park Friday told investigators there was a bounty on his head and he thought the victim sought to collect it, prompting him to preemptively shoot the young man.

Daniel Walker, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, and Walker was arrested Friday night. The victim died of a single gunshot wound to the chest at a hospital Friday morning.

According to witnesses, Walker, the victim and several others were at a party in a garage on the 9500 block of Thomas Avenue North when Walker shot the victim in the chest "without provocation," per the complaint. Several witnesses identified Walker as the shooter.

After his arrest, officers found a note on Walker that said, "Tell JoJo that I sold the gun that had the body on it," the complaint states. Walker allegedly ate the note after police read it.

Investigators said Walker initially gave a "false alibi" for the killing. He then said there was a $50,000 bounty on his head and he was afraid the victim knew about it. Walker said he shot the victim before the victim could shoot him, per the complaint.

Walker has multiple robbery convictions and was on parole at the time of the shooting, per court records. He remains in custody.

NOTE: The video above aired June 4, 2023, before Walker was charged.